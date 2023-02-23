Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TVTX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of TVTX opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

