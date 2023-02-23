Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/1/2023 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2023 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $49.00.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

