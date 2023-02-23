Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $207.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

