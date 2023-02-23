Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Down 3.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company engaged in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment consists of well servicing rigs and the renting of oilfield equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.