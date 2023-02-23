Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WES traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WES. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

