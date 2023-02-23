Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

WLKP traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,646. The company has a market cap of $828.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.28%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

