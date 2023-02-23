Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

WLKP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $438,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

