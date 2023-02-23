WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $699,028.73

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $73.16 million and $699,028.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00396689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017243 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,476,710 coins and its circulating supply is 764,008,943 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

