William Blair Weighs in on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Manitowoc Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

MTW stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

