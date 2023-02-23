WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.42. 403,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

