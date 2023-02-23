Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $172.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $61,571,000.
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
