Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Wingstop stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $144.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $61,571,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

