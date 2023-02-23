WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Down 1.8%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 7,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

