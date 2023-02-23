Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Wix.com Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.16. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

About Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

