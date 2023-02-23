Wolfe Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.
Wix.com Trading Up 12.4 %
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.16.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
