Wolfe Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

