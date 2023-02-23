Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Peer Perform” Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.39.

Etsy Trading Up 2.9 %

Etsy stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

