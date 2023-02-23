Wrapmanager Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 262.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

