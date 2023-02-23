Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 127,633 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,671,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after buying an additional 786,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

