Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 28.3% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 150.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

