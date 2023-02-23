Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 316,126 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

