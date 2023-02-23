Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 233 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

