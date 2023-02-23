Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 4,048 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KT by 322.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

KT stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

