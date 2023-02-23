Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $307.58 or 0.01290742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $87.69 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00422518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.84 or 0.27988370 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,796,462 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

