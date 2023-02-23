Wrapped TRON Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $7.08 billion and $1.57 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06958121 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,790,877.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

