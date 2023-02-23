XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 5,887.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,918 shares during the period. XPEL comprises 5.6% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of XPEL worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in XPEL by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 695,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,219,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,219,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $595,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 809,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,649,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,158 shares of company stock worth $7,176,202 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $78.97 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.