XSGD Reaches One Day Volume of $1.05 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. XSGD has a total market cap of $43.52 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,943,050 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

