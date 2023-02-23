YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.91

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and traded as high as $75.22. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 8,162 shares traded.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76.

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Rating)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.