Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 12,153 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00.

YELP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. 652,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,583. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

