YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. YETI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.12-$2.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup raised their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of YETI opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in YETI by 128.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in YETI by 31.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

