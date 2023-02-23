Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $46.51 million and $105,550.35 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

