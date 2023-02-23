Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $779.18 million and $67.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $47.72 or 0.00198789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00074946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00055171 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

