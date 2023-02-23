ZClassic Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $431,583.97 and approximately $17.82 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00197175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00074424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00055686 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

