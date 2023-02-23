Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $311.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $313.00 to $311.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $304.87 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day moving average is $283.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 841,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.