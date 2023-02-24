0x (ZRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $221.99 Million

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $221.99 million and $40.08 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

