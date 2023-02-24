11,930 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.09 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

