13,690 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 442,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,386. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.