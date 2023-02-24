14,450 Shares in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.69% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $709,000.
Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MGMT opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $36.69.
