1,525,000 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Acquired by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlas by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Atlas by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 222,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,863. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. B. Riley downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

