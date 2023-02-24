15,925 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $68.90. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

