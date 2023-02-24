17,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,330 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 196,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 524,698 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,564,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 335,549 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 493.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 250,161 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.71.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
