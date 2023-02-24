17,290 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after buying an additional 583,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.