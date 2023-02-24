18,833 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,833 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

