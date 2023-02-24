22,544 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IYH stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $269.89. 9,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.67. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $301.63.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

