2,771 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,337.60 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,352.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,259.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

