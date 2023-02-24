29,961 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.93.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

