30,000 Shares in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LianBio by 1,695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LianBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.84. 21,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,830. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.49.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

