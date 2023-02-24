47,416 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 588,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

