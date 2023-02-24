497 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $170,453,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $174,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.2 %

PYPL stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 5,770,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,052,417. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

