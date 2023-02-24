49,751 Shares in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Purchased by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. TrueBlue makes up 2.2% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,696.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 8.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 88.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TrueBlue Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.