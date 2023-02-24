524,239 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Bought by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 524,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Altice USA accounts for about 1.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,136,000 after buying an additional 3,811,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after buying an additional 1,498,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Altice USA Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 1,603,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,069. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.